Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO): How Can A Stock Be Up 56.77% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $122.13, to imply an increase of 3.72% or $4.38 in intraday trading. The VLO share’s 52-week high remains $146.80, putting it -20.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $58.85. The company has a valuation of $45.95B, with an average of 3.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Valero Energy Corporation (VLO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give VLO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $7.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) trade information

After registering a 3.72% upside in the latest session, Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 121.86 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, jumping 3.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.36%, and 8.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.77%. Short interest in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) saw shorts transact 9.61 million shares and set a 1.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $136.94, implying an increase of 10.81% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $109.00 and $154.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VLO has been trading -26.1% off suggested target high and 10.75% from its likely low.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Valero Energy Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) shares are 33.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 833.81% against 30.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 477.00% this quarter before jumping 74.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 51.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $45.7 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $39.39 billion.

VLO Dividends

Valero Energy Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Valero Energy Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 3.92, with the share yield ticking at 3.33% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)’s Major holders

Valero Energy Corporation insiders hold 0.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.48% of the shares at 83.81% float percentage. In total, 83.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 47.96 million shares (or 11.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.87 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 39.07 million shares, or about 9.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.97 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 11.82 million shares. This is just over 2.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.2 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.42 million, or 2.80% of the shares, all valued at about 1.21 billion.