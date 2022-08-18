Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Stocks Fall -85.51% YTD; What Next For It?

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM)’s traded shares stood at 3.49 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.33, to imply a decrease of -4.01% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The TUEM share’s 52-week high remains $4.39, putting it -1230.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18. The company has a valuation of $29.82M, with an average of 12.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) trade information

After registering a -4.01% downside in the last session, Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3925 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, dropping -4.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.82%, and 16.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.51%. Short interest in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) saw shorts transact 3.92 million shares and set a 22.24 days time to cover.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tuesday Morning Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) shares are -80.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1.35% against -4.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -45.50% this quarter before falling -23.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $165.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $177.61 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $177.27 million and $183.62 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -6.90% before dropping -3.30% in the following quarter.

TUEM Dividends

Tuesday Morning Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 03 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tuesday Morning Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM)’s Major holders

Tuesday Morning Corporation insiders hold 7.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.82% of the shares at 94.10% float percentage. In total, 86.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Osmium Partners, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 22.24 million shares (or 25.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tensile Capital Management, LP with 20.16 million shares, or about 23.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $22.17 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.75 million shares. This is just over 2.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.05 million, or 1.22% of the shares, all valued at about 0.92 million.