There Has Been A -2.52% Decline For Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI). So What’s Next?

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.15, to imply a decrease of -2.52% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The FAMI share’s 52-week high remains $14.75, putting it -1182.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $26.15M, with an average of 0.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 995.69K shares over the past 3 months.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

After registering a -2.52% downside in the latest session, Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2099 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, dropping -2.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.51%, and 6.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -78.78%. Short interest in Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw shorts transact 0.88 million shares and set a 1.13 days time to cover.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

FAMI Dividends

Farmmi Inc. has its next earnings report out on January 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Farmmi Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Farmmi Inc. insiders hold 1.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.99% of the shares at 1.00% float percentage. In total, 0.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 64142.0 shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 46504.0 shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.18 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 0.1 million shares. This is just over 0.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.13 million