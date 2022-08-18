There Has Been A 1493.00% Incline For Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK). So What’s Next?

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.19, to imply an increase of 1493.00% or $12.36 in intraday trading. The EMBK share’s 52-week high remains $10.49, putting it 20.47% up since that peak but still an impressive 97.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $3.28B, with an average of 31.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EMBK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) trade information

After registering a 1493.00% upside in the last session, Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.2000 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, jumping 1493.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2174.14%, and 3053.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.96%. Short interest in Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) saw shorts transact 3.02 million shares and set a 0.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.00, implying an increase of 69.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $120.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EMBK has been trading -809.78% off suggested target high and 69.67% from its likely low.

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Embark Technology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) shares are 161.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 66.10% against 2.00%.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $200k.

EMBK Dividends

Embark Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Embark Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)’s Major holders

Embark Technology Inc. insiders hold 8.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.80% of the shares at 58.74% float percentage. In total, 53.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Data Collective IV GP, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 63.72 million shares (or 17.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $553.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. with 53.14 million shares, or about 14.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $313.02 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.7 million shares. This is just over 0.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.11 million, or 0.30% of the shares, all valued at about 0.56 million.