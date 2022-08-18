Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) Drops -26.27% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s traded shares stood at 1.4 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $37.26, to imply an increase of 0.40% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The TPR share’s 52-week high remains $47.05, putting it -26.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.39. The company has a valuation of $9.29B, with an average of 3.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Tapestry Inc. (TPR), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TPR a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.77.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) trade information

After registering a 0.40% upside in the latest session, Tapestry Inc. (TPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 37.54 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, jumping 0.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.75%, and 12.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.60%. Short interest in Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) saw shorts transact 7.08 million shares and set a 2.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.39, implying an increase of 14.13% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $31.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TPR has been trading -61.03% off suggested target high and 16.8% from its likely low.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tapestry Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tapestry Inc. (TPR) shares are -8.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.50% against -8.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.10% this quarter before jumping 4.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $1.64 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.5 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 211.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.90% annually.

TPR Dividends

Tapestry Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tapestry Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 2.69% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s Major holders

Tapestry Inc. insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.58% of the shares at 89.78% float percentage. In total, 89.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 31.79 million shares (or 12.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.18 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 14.72 million shares, or about 5.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $548.24 million.

We also have JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tapestry Inc. (TPR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 9.92 million shares. This is just over 3.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $369.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.6 million, or 3.02% of the shares, all valued at about 283.16 million.