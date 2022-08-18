Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) Down -75.55% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS)’s traded shares stood at 2.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.98, to imply an increase of 16.67% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The TLIS share’s 52-week high remains $9.20, putting it -838.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $26.15M, with an average of 0.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 168.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Sell for Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS), translating to a mean rating of 4.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give TLIS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) trade information

After registering a 16.67% upside in the last session, Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0800 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, jumping 16.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.31%, and 15.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.55%. Short interest in Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) saw shorts transact 0.27 million shares and set a 4.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.75, implying a decrease of -30.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.50 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TLIS has been trading -2.04% off suggested target high and 48.98% from its likely low.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Talis Biomedical Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) shares are -55.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 54.25% against 1.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -44.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $300k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $800k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $218k and $858k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.60% before dropping -6.80% in the following quarter.

TLIS Dividends

Talis Biomedical Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Talis Biomedical Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS)’s Major holders

Talis Biomedical Corporation insiders hold 10.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.37% of the shares at 62.87% float percentage. In total, 56.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.62 million shares (or 28.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 3.74 million shares, or about 14.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.66 million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Meridian Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 0.54 million shares. This is just over 2.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.4 million, or 1.48% of the shares, all valued at about 0.39 million.