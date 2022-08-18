StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Down -30.49% Year-To-Date

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s traded shares stood at 2.0 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.48, to imply a decrease of -2.05% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The STNE share’s 52-week high remains $55.30, putting it -381.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.81. The company has a valuation of $3.43B, with an average of 5.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

After registering a -2.05% downside in the latest session, StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.39 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, dropping -2.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.84%, and 26.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.49%. Short interest in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) saw shorts transact 23.06 million shares and set a 2.62 days time to cover.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing StoneCo Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) shares are -9.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 591.67% against 3.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 125.00% this quarter before falling -12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 82.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $418.08 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $442.6 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $108.76 million and $263.83 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 284.40% before jumping 67.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -59.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -251.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.11% annually.

STNE Dividends

StoneCo Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. StoneCo Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

StoneCo Ltd. insiders hold 12.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.28% of the shares at 77.10% float percentage. In total, 67.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.26 million shares (or 4.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $155.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with 10.7 million shares, or about 4.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $125.14 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 6.3 million shares. This is just over 2.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.8 million, or 1.43% of the shares, all valued at about 38.15 million.