Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Up 53.28% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 107.06% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s traded shares stood at 1.88 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $96.07, to imply a decrease of -8.00% or -$8.35 in intraday trading. The SQM share’s 52-week high remains $115.76, putting it -20.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $44.88. The company has a valuation of $25.14B, with an average of 1.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SQM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.95.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) trade information

After registering a -8.00% downside in the latest session, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 113.70 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, dropping -8.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.26%, and 17.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 107.06%. Short interest in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) saw shorts transact 2.99 million shares and set a 2.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $105.58, implying an increase of 9.01% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $51.72 and $136.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SQM has been trading -41.56% off suggested target high and 46.16% from its likely low.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) shares are 59.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 513.66% against -55.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1,080.00% this quarter before jumping 1,134.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 205.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $2.28 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.43 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 227.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.60% annually.

SQM Dividends

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.00, with the share yield ticking at 2.88% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s Major holders

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. insiders hold 2.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.25% of the shares at 43.32% float percentage. In total, 42.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.14 million shares (or 4.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $525.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.89 million shares, or about 3.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $418.97 million.

We also have Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds roughly 3.11 million shares. This is just over 2.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $330.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.63 million, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about 219.88 million.