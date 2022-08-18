Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -1.96% YTD Loss?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)’s traded shares stood at 1.54 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.99, to imply an increase of 0.01% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The IPOF share’s 52-week high remains $10.99, putting it -10.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.77. The company has a valuation of $1.43B, with an average of 1.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) trade information

After registering a 0.01% upside in the latest session, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.01 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, jumping 0.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.10%, and 0.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.96%. Short interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) saw shorts transact 0.81 million shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) estimates and forecasts

IPOF Dividends

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has its next earnings report out on March 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)’s Major holders

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.88% of the shares at 60.88% float percentage. In total, 60.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fort Baker Capital Management LP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.24 million shares (or 3.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. with 3.81 million shares, or about 3.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $38.47 million.

We also have RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund holds roughly 0.62 million shares. This is just over 0.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.51 million, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about 5.14 million.