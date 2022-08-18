Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Down -28.45% Year-To-Date

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)’s traded shares stood at 1.75 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.51, to imply a decrease of -5.14% or -$0.57 in intraday trading. The RAD share’s 52-week high remains $19.22, putting it -82.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.68. The company has a valuation of $559.76M, with an average of 2.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Sell for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD), translating to a mean rating of 4.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give RAD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) trade information

After registering a -5.14% downside in the last session, Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.60 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, dropping -5.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.33%, and 34.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.45%. Short interest in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) saw shorts transact 11.09 million shares and set a 3.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.33, implying a decrease of -66.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RAD has been trading 23.88% off suggested target high and 61.94% from its likely low.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rite Aid Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) shares are 1.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.97% against 1.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -34.10% this quarter before falling -213.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -4.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $5.77 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.86 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -45.89% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -434.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.69% annually.

RAD Dividends

Rite Aid Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 13 and April 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rite Aid Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)’s Major holders

Rite Aid Corporation insiders hold 2.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.21% of the shares at 67.05% float percentage. In total, 65.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.62 million shares (or 10.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.92 million shares, or about 8.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $43.03 million.

We also have Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund holds roughly 2.5 million shares. This is just over 4.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.55 million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about 13.57 million.