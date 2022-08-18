Now Is The Time To Build A Position In TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP)

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.55, to imply an increase of 4.46% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The TOP share’s 52-week high remains $50.97, putting it -383.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.00, with an average of 1.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 593.80K shares over the past 3 months.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) trade information

After registering a 4.46% upside in the latest session, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.14 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, jumping 4.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.03%, and -65.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.55%. Short interest in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) saw shorts transact 87130.0 shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) estimates and forecasts

TOP Dividends

TOP Financial Group Limited has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TOP Financial Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP)’s Major holders

TOP Financial Group Limited insiders hold 85.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.