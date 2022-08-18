Now Is The Time To Build A Position In NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES)

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $85.73, to imply a decrease of -6.39% or -$5.85 in intraday trading. The NTES share’s 52-week high remains $118.19, putting it -37.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $68.62. The company has a valuation of $61.21B, with an average of 1.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

After registering a -6.39% downside in the latest session, NetEase Inc. (NTES) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 94.99 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, dropping -6.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.96%, and 1.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.02%. Short interest in NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) saw shorts transact 6.1 million shares and set a 3.32 days time to cover.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NetEase Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NetEase Inc. (NTES) shares are -8.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.05% against 5.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 39.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.72% annually.

NTES Dividends

NetEase Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NetEase Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.19, with the share yield ticking at 1.30% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

NetEase Inc. insiders hold 1.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.56% of the shares at 17.80% float percentage. In total, 17.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.7 million shares (or 2.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.27 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc with 8.34 million shares, or about 1.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $721.39 million.

We also have Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NetEase Inc. (NTES) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Invesco Developing Markets Fund holds roughly 12.64 million shares. This is just over 1.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.09 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.86 million, or 0.74% of the shares, all valued at about 420.48 million.