Is ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG)’s traded shares stood at 10.09 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.76, to imply an increase of 2.33% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ENG share’s 52-week high remains $3.65, putting it -107.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $60.84M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 145.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ENGlobal Corporation (ENG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ENG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) trade information

After registering a 2.33% upside in the latest session, ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2400 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, jumping 2.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.62%, and 37.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.30%. Short interest in ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) saw shorts transact 0.38 million shares and set a 3.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.50, implying an increase of 49.71% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $3.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENG has been trading -98.86% off suggested target high and -98.86% from its likely low.

ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.07 million.

ENG Dividends

ENGlobal Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ENGlobal Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.