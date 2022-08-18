Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -67.39% Year-To-Date

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s traded shares stood at 5.22 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.17, to imply an increase of 17.30% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The HSTO share’s 52-week high remains $18.40, putting it -747.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.79. The company has a valuation of $5.73M, with an average of 1.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 573.55K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Histogen Inc. (HSTO), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HSTO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.7.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) trade information

After registering a 17.30% upside in the last session, Histogen Inc. (HSTO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.6300 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, jumping 17.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.12%, and -29.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.39%. Short interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) saw shorts transact 0.32 million shares and set a 0.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 56.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HSTO has been trading -130.41% off suggested target high and -130.41% from its likely low.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Histogen Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Histogen Inc. (HSTO) shares are -54.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.21% against 5.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 84.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5k and $591k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 50.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 81.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.00% annually.

HSTO Dividends

Histogen Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Histogen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s Major holders

Histogen Inc. insiders hold 5.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.02% of the shares at 8.52% float percentage. In total, 8.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 58353.0 shares (or 0.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 49396.0 shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.25 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Histogen Inc. (HSTO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 34976.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13639.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 68195.0.