fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) Stock Gained 95.62% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s traded shares stood at 76.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.36, to imply a decrease of -15.59% or -$0.99 in intraday trading. The FUBO share’s 52-week high remains $35.10, putting it -554.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.32. The company has a valuation of $1.01B, with an average of 34.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for fuboTV Inc. (FUBO), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FUBO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.69.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

After registering a -15.59% downside in the last session, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.14 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, dropping -15.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 39.58%, and 95.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.46%. Short interest in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) saw shorts transact 49.95 million shares and set a 4.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.80, implying an increase of 7.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FUBO has been trading -49.25% off suggested target high and 6.72% from its likely low.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing fuboTV Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) shares are -52.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.79% against 16.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1.50% this quarter before jumping 2.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 64.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $227.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $247.61 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $118.3 million and $143.55 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 92.60% before jumping 72.50% in the following quarter.

FUBO Dividends

fuboTV Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. fuboTV Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

fuboTV Inc. insiders hold 11.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.65% of the shares at 42.33% float percentage. In total, 37.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.62 million shares (or 26.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $82.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.27 million shares, or about 21.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $67.45 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 4.09 million shares. This is just over 8.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.96 million, or 8.36% of the shares, all valued at about 26.03 million.