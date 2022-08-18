Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH): Can A Stock Be 60.23% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $297.74, to imply an increase of 1.57% or $4.61 in intraday trading. The ENPH share’s 52-week high remains $308.88, putting it -3.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $113.40. The company has a valuation of $38.86B, with an average of 3.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ENPH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 23 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.03.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

After registering a 1.57% upside in the latest session, Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 306.50 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, jumping 1.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.34%, and 37.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.23%. Short interest in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) saw shorts transact 4.5 million shares and set a 1.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $276.10, implying a decrease of -7.84% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $194.00 and $363.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENPH has been trading -21.92% off suggested target high and 34.84% from its likely low.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enphase Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) shares are 89.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 70.12% against 23.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 71.70% this quarter before jumping 49.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 60.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $604.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $650.29 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $351.52 million and $412.72 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 71.80% before jumping 57.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 7.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 32.23% annually.

ENPH Dividends

Enphase Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enphase Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

Enphase Energy Inc. insiders hold 2.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.03% of the shares at 75.60% float percentage. In total, 74.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 15.02 million shares (or 11.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.03 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.98 million shares, or about 10.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.82 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.48 million shares. This is just over 2.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $701.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.93 million, or 2.16% of the shares, all valued at about 591.31 million.