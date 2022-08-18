Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Stock Gained 11.41% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s traded shares stood at 2.03 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.77, to imply an increase of 1.28% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The ET share’s 52-week high remains $12.48, putting it -6.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.96. The company has a valuation of $35.32B, with an average of 15.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 20.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Energy Transfer LP (ET), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ET a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.38.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information

After registering a 1.28% upside in the latest session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.85 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, jumping 1.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.11%, and 11.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.19%. Short interest in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) saw shorts transact 92.98 million shares and set a 4.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.69, implying an increase of 24.98% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ET has been trading -69.92% off suggested target high and -18.95% from its likely low.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Energy Transfer LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares are 14.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -26.98% against 7.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 90.00% this quarter before jumping 37.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $23.96 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.1 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 889.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -11.98% annually.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Energy Transfer LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0.92, with the share yield ticking at 7.92% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

Energy Transfer LP insiders hold 19.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.34% of the shares at 49.05% float percentage. In total, 39.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 186.67 million shares (or 6.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.21 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alps Advisors Inc. with 116.47 million shares, or about 3.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.38 billion.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 63.97 million shares. This is just over 2.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $757.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33.86 million, or 1.10% of the shares, all valued at about 400.91 million.