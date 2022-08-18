DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s traded shares stood at 1.82 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.15, to imply an increase of 9.78% or $3.4 in intraday trading. The DCP share’s 52-week high remains $39.54, putting it -3.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.58. The company has a valuation of $7.25B, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 506.88K shares over the past 3 months.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) trade information

After registering a 9.78% upside in the latest session, DCP Midstream LP (DCP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.60 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, jumping 9.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.27%, and 9.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.46%. Short interest in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) saw shorts transact 5.03 million shares and set a 7.76 days time to cover.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DCP Midstream LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DCP Midstream LP (DCP) shares are 11.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 128.30% against 16.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 613.60% this quarter before jumping 527.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $4.49 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.46 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.08 billion and $2.83 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 115.40% before jumping 57.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -0.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 190.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 28.60% annually.

DCP Dividends

DCP Midstream LP has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DCP Midstream LP has a forward dividend ratio of 1.72, with the share yield ticking at 4.95% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s Major holders

DCP Midstream LP insiders hold 56.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.95% of the shares at 80.56% float percentage. In total, 34.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alps Advisors Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.67 million shares (or 6.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $458.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with 9.33 million shares, or about 4.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $313.04 million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DCP Midstream LP (DCP) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 13.79 million shares. This is just over 6.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $495.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.82 million, or 0.88% of the shares, all valued at about 65.54 million.