Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Stock Has Dropped -1.06% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s traded shares stood at 1.08 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.61, to imply a decrease of -1.09% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The CPNG share’s 52-week high remains $33.64, putting it -91.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.98. The company has a valuation of $31.11B, with an average of 10.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

After registering a -1.09% downside in the latest session, Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.09 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, dropping -1.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.87%, and -1.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.38%. Short interest in Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) saw shorts transact 44.01 million shares and set a 4.76 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coupang Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Coupang Inc. (CPNG) shares are -24.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 80.56% against -17.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.70% this quarter before jumping 47.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $5.18 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.2 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.46 billion and $4.85 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.00% before jumping 7.20% in the following quarter.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coupang Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Coupang Inc. insiders hold 0.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.56% of the shares at 80.25% float percentage. In total, 79.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 461.16 million shares (or 29.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.15 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 136.96 million shares, or about 8.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.42 billion.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coupang Inc. (CPNG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 42.14 million shares. This is just over 2.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $537.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27.02 million, or 1.70% of the shares, all valued at about 344.54 million.