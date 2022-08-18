Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Is Up 1.39% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s traded shares stood at 11.41 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $49.53, to imply an increase of 6.15% or $2.87 in intraday trading. The CSCO share’s 52-week high remains $64.29, putting it -29.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.82. The company has a valuation of $190.27B, with an average of 17.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 23.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CSCO a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.84.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information

After registering a 6.15% upside in the latest session, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.00 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, jumping 6.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.39%, and 5.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.37%. Short interest in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw shorts transact 37.08 million shares and set a 2.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.68, implying an increase of 7.73% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $44.00 and $65.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CSCO has been trading -31.23% off suggested target high and 11.16% from its likely low.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cisco Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) shares are -14.02% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 5.06% against 4.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 2.40% this quarter before jumping 1.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $12.88 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.85 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -5.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.47% annually.

CSCO Dividends

Cisco Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cisco Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.52, with the share yield ticking at 3.26% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s Major holders

Cisco Systems Inc. insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.47% of the shares at 74.52% float percentage. In total, 74.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 372.17 million shares (or 8.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.46 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 351.39 million shares, or about 8.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $17.43 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 107.92 million shares. This is just over 2.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.35 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 92.3 million, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about 4.58 billion.