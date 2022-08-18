Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) On Wednesday – Up 2.74% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s traded shares stood at 1.94 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.73, to imply a decrease of -7.46% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The BBLN share’s 52-week high remains $16.00, putting it -2091.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.71. The company has a valuation of $314.32M, with an average of 1.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BBLN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) trade information

After registering a -7.46% downside in the last session, Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9200 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, dropping -7.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.77%, and -31.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -87.46%. Short interest in Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) saw shorts transact 2.76 million shares and set a 2.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.16, implying an increase of 76.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBLN has been trading -858.9% off suggested target high and -36.99% from its likely low.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 231.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $265.72 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $267.22 million.

BBLN Dividends

Babylon Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Babylon Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s Major holders

Babylon Holdings Limited insiders hold 44.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.78% of the shares at 58.69% float percentage. In total, 32.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kinnevik AB (publ). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 54.94 million shares (or 16.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $213.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Public Investment Fund with 35.41 million shares, or about 10.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $137.75 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 2.13 million shares. This is just over 0.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.82 million, or 0.24% of the shares, all valued at about 0.8 million.