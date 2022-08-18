At Current Prices, BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) Worth A Patient Look?

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s traded shares stood at 2.03 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.19, to imply a decrease of -14.15% or -$1.68 in intraday trading. The BCAB share’s 52-week high remains $43.24, putting it -324.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.01. The company has a valuation of $434.91M, with an average of 3.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for BioAtla Inc. (BCAB), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BCAB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.69.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) trade information

After registering a -14.15% downside in the last session, BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.15 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, dropping -14.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 54.16%, and 133.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.09%. Short interest in BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) saw shorts transact 4.84 million shares and set a 7.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.17, implying an increase of 65.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $68.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BCAB has been trading -567.32% off suggested target high and 60.75% from its likely low.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BioAtla Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) shares are 45.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.99% against 1.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.30% this quarter before falling -4.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,420.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $400k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $560k.

BCAB Dividends

BioAtla Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BioAtla Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s Major holders

BioAtla Inc. insiders hold 16.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.13% of the shares at 91.19% float percentage. In total, 76.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.92 million shares (or 8.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 2.56 million shares, or about 7.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $12.82 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.61 million shares. This is just over 1.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.51 million, or 1.41% of the shares, all valued at about 2.54 million.