Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -14.61% Loss

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s traded shares stood at 3.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.54, to imply an increase of 3.59% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The AGRX share’s 52-week high remains $50.40, putting it -9233.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.49. The company has a valuation of $7.57M, with an average of 6.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) trade information

After registering a 3.59% upside in the last session, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6700 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, jumping 3.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.61%, and -6.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -97.22%. Short interest in Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) saw shorts transact 0.77 million shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Agile Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) shares are -95.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 93.02% against -1.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 116.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.84 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $160k and $1.13 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1,000.60% before jumping 62.80% in the following quarter.

AGRX Dividends

Agile Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Agile Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s Major holders

Agile Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 25.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.22% of the shares at 11.02% float percentage. In total, 8.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.53 million shares (or 4.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 0.11 million shares, or about 0.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.95 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 64466.0 shares. This is just over 0.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29419.0, or 0.24% of the shares, all valued at about 0.25 million.