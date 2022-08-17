Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 1.51 million Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $178.60 changed hands at -$3.11 or -1.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.79B. ZS’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.59% off its 52-week high of $376.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $125.12, which suggests the last value was 29.94% up since then. When we look at Zscaler Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 million.

Analysts gave the Zscaler Inc. (ZS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended ZS as a Hold, 24 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zscaler Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Instantly ZS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 188.06 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -1.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.42%, with the 5-day performance at 9.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is 18.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $204.48, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZS’s forecast low is $150.00 with $310.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -73.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zscaler Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.92% over the past 6 months, a 25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zscaler Inc. will rise 42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 60.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $305.44 million. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Zscaler Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $325.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $197.07 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 55.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Zscaler Inc. earnings to decrease by -117.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 54.39% per year.

ZS Dividends

Zscaler Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.70% of Zscaler Inc. shares while 46.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.36%. There are 46.47% institutions holding the Zscaler Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.37% of the shares, roughly 7.61 million ZS shares worth $1.84 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.81% or 6.82 million shares worth $1.64 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. With 2.42 million shares estimated at $584.81 million under it, the former controlled 1.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF held about 1.46% of the shares, roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $309.75 million.