What Is The Performance Outlook For Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $23.94 changed hands at -$1.05 or -4.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.36B. PLAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.81% off its 52-week high of $25.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.18, which suggests the last value was 49.12% up since then. When we look at Photronics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 972.40K.

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) trade information

Instantly PLAB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 25.81 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -4.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.00%, with the 5-day performance at 5.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) is 22.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.78 days.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Photronics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.12% over the past 6 months, a 112.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -16.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Photronics Inc. will rise 117.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $210 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Photronics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $214.53 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Photronics Inc. earnings to increase by 73.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

PLAB Dividends

Photronics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.01% of Photronics Inc. shares while 91.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.54%. There are 91.69% institutions holding the Photronics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.92% of the shares, roughly 9.81 million PLAB shares worth $166.4 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.41% or 4.57 million shares worth $77.48 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.38 million shares estimated at $85.38 million under it, the former controlled 7.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 1.65 million shares worth around $28.03 million.