Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $33.84 changed hands at $0.36 or 1.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.67B. HCC’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.97% off its 52-week high of $42.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.39, which suggests the last value was 48.61% up since then. When we look at Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 932.97K.

Analysts gave the Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended HCC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.97.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) trade information

Instantly HCC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 35.03 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 added 1.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.67%, with the 5-day performance at 14.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) is 10.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.74, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HCC’s forecast low is $32.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Warrior Met Coal Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.19% over the past 6 months, a 288.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Warrior Met Coal Inc. will rise 5,622.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 235.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 67.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $574.69 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $447.58 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Warrior Met Coal Inc. earnings to increase by 519.60%.

HCC Dividends

Warrior Met Coal Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28. The 0.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.04% of Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares while 98.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.79%. There are 98.75% institutions holding the Warrior Met Coal Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.07% of the shares, roughly 7.27 million HCC shares worth $269.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.41% or 6.41 million shares worth $237.88 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.59 million shares estimated at $109.93 million under it, the former controlled 6.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 1.47 million shares worth around $54.58 million.