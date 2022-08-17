Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 2.06 million Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $24.55 changed hands at $5.95 or 31.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.16B. VTYX’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.91% off its 52-week high of $26.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.50, which suggests the last value was 61.3% up since then. When we look at Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 201.19K.

Analysts gave the Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VTYX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Instantly VTYX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 44.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 27.65 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 added 31.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.62%, with the 5-day performance at 44.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) is 78.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VTYX’s forecast low is $30.00 with $63.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -156.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -22.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ventyx Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 104.92% over the past 6 months, a 70.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -193.90%.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.75% of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. shares while 99.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.16%. There are 99.22% institutions holding the Ventyx Biosciences Inc. stock share, with venBio Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.86% of the shares, roughly 5.01 million VTYX shares worth $68.01 million.

Third Point, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.48% or 4.31 million shares worth $58.53 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.75 million shares estimated at $13.21 million under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.95% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $5.89 million.