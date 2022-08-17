Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.27 million Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $31.29 changed hands at -$0.6 or -1.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.42B. VRNS’s last price was a discount, traded about -134.77% off its 52-week high of $73.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.58, which suggests the last value was 21.44% up since then. When we look at Varonis Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) trade information

Instantly VRNS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 32.10 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -1.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.85%, with the 5-day performance at 5.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) is 15.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.24 days.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Varonis Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.70% over the past 6 months, a 61.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $111.27 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Varonis Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $124.32 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Varonis Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.30% per year.

VRNS Dividends

Varonis Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.70% of Varonis Systems Inc. shares while 100.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.73%. There are 100.00% institutions holding the Varonis Systems Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.08% of the shares, roughly 12.13 million VRNS shares worth $576.9 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.36% or 10.25 million shares worth $487.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.41 million shares estimated at $100.1 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 2.97 million shares worth around $141.03 million.