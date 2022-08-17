The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.85 million The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.45 changed hands at $0.06 or 1.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $400.63M. HNST’s last price was a discount, traded about -161.8% off its 52-week high of $11.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.54, which suggests the last value was 42.92% up since then. When we look at The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Analysts gave the The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended HNST as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

Instantly HNST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.51 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 added 1.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.99%, with the 5-day performance at 21.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) is 38.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HNST’s forecast low is $3.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -79.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.58% for it to hit the projected low.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.07% over the past 6 months, a 14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock will rise 65.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $76.27 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $86.52 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $78.81 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock earnings to decrease by -165.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.40% per year.

HNST Dividends

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.71% of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock shares while 61.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.85%. There are 61.69% institutions holding the The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock stock share, with Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.29% of the shares, roughly 10.4 million HNST shares worth $54.17 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.86% or 4.48 million shares worth $23.33 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.76 million shares estimated at $5.15 million under it, the former controlled 1.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.38% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $6.64 million.