The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 2.24 million The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.09. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $75.75 changed hands at -$1.43 or -1.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $141.67B. SCHWâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -27.05% off its 52-week high of $96.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $59.35, which suggests the last value was 21.65% up since then. When we look at The Charles Schwab Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.17 million.

Analysts gave the The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SCHW as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Charles Schwab Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.04.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

Instantly SCHW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 77.40 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -1.85% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.23%, with the 5-day performance at 11.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is 26.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SCHWâ€™s forecast low is $73.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -32.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.63% for it to hit the projected low.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Charles Schwab Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -12.04% over the past 6 months, a 20.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Charles Schwab Corporation will rise 23.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.34 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that The Charles Schwab Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $5.56 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.20%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.60%. The 2022 estimates are for The Charles Schwab Corporation earnings to increase by 33.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.65% per year.

SCHW Dividends

The Charles Schwab Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 13 and April 18. The 1.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 1.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.71% of The Charles Schwab Corporation shares while 75.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.83%. There are 75.41% institutions holding the The Charles Schwab Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.59% of the shares, roughly 119.76 million SCHW shares worth $10.1 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.90% or 107.18 million shares worth $9.04 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 51.45 million shares estimated at $3.25 billion under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.45% of the shares, roughly 44.52 million shares worth around $3.75 billion.