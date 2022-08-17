The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the latest trading session, 2.38 million The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $166.95 changed hands at -$5.13 or -2.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $100.91B. BA’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.13% off its 52-week high of $233.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $113.02, which suggests the last value was 32.3% up since then. When we look at The Boeing Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.70 million.

Analysts gave the The Boeing Company (BA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BA as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Boeing Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

Instantly BA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 173.85 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -2.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.52%, with the 5-day performance at 4.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is 16.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $206.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BA’s forecast low is $130.00 with $298.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.13% for it to hit the projected low.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Boeing Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.07% over the past 6 months, a 82.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Boeing Company will rise 131.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 108.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.87 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that The Boeing Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $21.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.28 billion and $14.79 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.80%. The 2022 estimates are for The Boeing Company earnings to increase by 65.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.17% per year.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of The Boeing Company shares while 55.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.42%. There are 55.36% institutions holding the The Boeing Company stock share, with Newport Trust Co the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.33% of the shares, roughly 43.51 million BA shares worth $8.33 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.30% or 43.36 million shares worth $8.3 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 16.83 million shares estimated at $3.22 billion under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 11.99 million shares worth around $2.3 billion.