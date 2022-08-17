SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $18.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.2 million SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $10.91 changed hands at -$0.29 or -2.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.17B. STKL’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.13% off its 52-week high of $11.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.22, which suggests the last value was 61.32% up since then. When we look at SunOpta Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Analysts gave the SunOpta Inc. (STKL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended STKL as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SunOpta Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) trade information

Instantly STKL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.47 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -2.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 56.98%, with the 5-day performance at 23.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) is 22.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STKL’s forecast low is $13.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -64.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.16% for it to hit the projected low.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SunOpta Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 126.82% over the past 6 months, a 500.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $281.39 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that SunOpta Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $285.76 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.40%. The 2022 estimates are for SunOpta Inc. earnings to increase by 87.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.32% per year.

STKL Dividends

SunOpta Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 07.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.27% of SunOpta Inc. shares while 79.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.39%. There are 79.70% institutions holding the SunOpta Inc. stock share, with Oaktree Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 19.02% of the shares, roughly 20.73 million STKL shares worth $104.05 million.

Engaged Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.54% or 7.13 million shares worth $35.8 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd. With 2.19 million shares estimated at $17.02 million under it, the former controlled 2.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd held about 1.75% of the shares, roughly 1.91 million shares worth around $10.46 million.