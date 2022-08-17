Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.70 changed hands at -$0.26 or -13.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $227.09M. EGLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -198.24% off its 52-week high of $5.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.55, which suggests the last value was 8.82% up since then. When we look at Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 326.57K.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) trade information

Instantly EGLX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0900 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -13.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.18%, with the 5-day performance at -7.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) is -3.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.11 days.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.17% over the past 6 months, a 23.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.90%.

EGLX Dividends

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.02% of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. shares while 11.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.89%. There are 11.39% institutions holding the Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. stock share, with Boothbay Fund Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.80% of the shares, roughly 4.2 million EGLX shares worth $10.16 million.

Royce & Associates LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.53% or 2.3 million shares worth $5.56 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund. With 1.4 million shares estimated at $3.4 million under it, the former controlled 0.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Micro-Cap Fund held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $1.46 million.