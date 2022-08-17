Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW).

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.46 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.85B. MCW’s last price was a discount, traded about -82.81% off its 52-week high of $20.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.16, which suggests the last value was 11.34% up since then. When we look at Mister Car Wash Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Analysts gave the Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MCW as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mister Car Wash Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) trade information

Instantly MCW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.43 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -0.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.07%, with the 5-day performance at -2.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) is -0.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MCW’s forecast low is $10.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -144.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mister Car Wash Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.58% over the past 6 months, a -2.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mister Car Wash Inc. will fall -14.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $219.71 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Mister Car Wash Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $226.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $191.76 million and $194.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Mister Car Wash Inc. earnings to decrease by -138.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

MCW Dividends

Mister Car Wash Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.28% of Mister Car Wash Inc. shares while 99.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.27%. There are 99.97% institutions holding the Mister Car Wash Inc. stock share, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 72.52% of the shares, roughly 219.21 million MCW shares worth $3.24 billion.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.30% or 9.99 million shares worth $147.74 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. With 3.12 million shares estimated at $46.21 million under it, the former controlled 1.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 2.93 million shares worth around $43.36 million.