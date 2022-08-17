Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 0.88 million Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.31. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $1.00 changed hands at -$0.1 or -9.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $84.81M. OIGâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -257.0% off its 52-week high of $3.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 49.0% up since then. When we look at Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Analysts gave the Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OIG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) trade information

Instantly OIG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 26.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2300 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -9.09% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.77%, with the 5-day performance at 26.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) is 107.55% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OIGâ€™s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -300.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -300.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. earnings to increase by 15.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

OIG Dividends

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.64% of Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. shares while 18.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.35%. There are 18.76% institutions holding the Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.64% of the shares, roughly 3.16 million OIG shares worth $5.82 million.

Henssler (G.W.) & Associates, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.34% or 2.9 million shares worth $5.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.38 million shares estimated at $2.53 million under it, the former controlled 1.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.96% of the shares, roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $1.53 million.