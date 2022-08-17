Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 2.25 million Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $32.62 changed hands at -$2.22 or -6.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.23B. OPCH’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.04% off its 52-week high of $35.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.30, which suggests the last value was 34.7% up since then. When we look at Option Care Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Analysts gave the Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OPCH as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Option Care Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) trade information

Instantly OPCH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 35.37 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -6.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.50%, with the 5-day performance at 1.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) is 13.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.16% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OPCH’s forecast low is $31.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Option Care Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 46.02% over the past 6 months, a 30.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Option Care Health Inc. will rise 5.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -43.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $991.88 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Option Care Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $891.94 million and $927.19 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Option Care Health Inc. earnings to increase by 2.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

OPCH Dividends

Option Care Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.74% of Option Care Health Inc. shares while 81.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.32%. There are 81.10% institutions holding the Option Care Health Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.35% of the shares, roughly 18.82 million OPCH shares worth $537.5 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.09% or 16.52 million shares worth $471.89 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 4.19 million shares estimated at $119.53 million under it, the former controlled 2.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.20% of the shares, roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $111.22 million.