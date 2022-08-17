Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $1.33 changed hands at $0.1 or 8.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $68.91M. ONCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -248.12% off its 52-week high of $4.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.69, which suggests the last value was 48.12% up since then. When we look at Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Analysts gave the Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ONCT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) trade information

Instantly ONCT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4000 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 added 8.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.41%, with the 5-day performance at 19.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) is 18.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ONCT’s forecast low is $3.50 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1027.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -163.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.37% over the past 6 months, a -45.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. will fall -43.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -48.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $460k. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $490k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $883k and $1.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -47.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -62.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 25.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

ONCT Dividends

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.87% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares while 32.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.42%. There are 32.09% institutions holding the Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.30% of the shares, roughly 3.12 million ONCT shares worth $4.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.70% or 2.33 million shares worth $3.23 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.43 million shares estimated at $1.99 million under it, the former controlled 2.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.25% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $0.86 million.