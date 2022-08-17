NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.21 million NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.64. With the company’s per share price at $0.71 changed hands at -$0.11 or -13.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.58M. NUZE’s last price was a discount, traded about -970.42% off its 52-week high of $7.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 1.41% up since then. When we look at NuZee Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 85.12K.

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) trade information

Instantly NUZE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8500 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -13.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.85%, with the 5-day performance at -7.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) is -29.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23230.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.5 days.

NuZee Inc. (NUZE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -55.50%. The 2022 estimates are for NuZee Inc. earnings to decrease by -65.40%.

NUZE Dividends

NuZee Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.65% of NuZee Inc. shares while 10.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.29%. There are 10.64% institutions holding the NuZee Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.36% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million NUZE shares worth $1.31 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.76% or 0.38 million shares worth $0.83 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.5 million shares estimated at $0.7 million under it, the former controlled 3.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $0.7 million.