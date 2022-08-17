National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.06 million National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $37.11 changed hands at $1.49 or 4.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.85B. EYE’s last price was a discount, traded about -77.63% off its 52-week high of $65.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.59, which suggests the last value was 39.13% up since then. When we look at National Vision Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Analysts gave the National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EYE as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. National Vision Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) trade information

Instantly EYE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 37.15 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 added 4.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.67%, with the 5-day performance at 18.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) is 21.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.09, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EYE’s forecast low is $23.00 with $41.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -10.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.02% for it to hit the projected low.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the National Vision Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.49% over the past 6 months, a -52.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for National Vision Holdings Inc. will fall -87.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -31.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $500.58 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that National Vision Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $532.81 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $482.51 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.70%. The 2022 estimates are for National Vision Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 227.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -12.65% per year.

EYE Dividends

National Vision Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 07.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.79% of National Vision Holdings Inc. shares while 124.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 126.60%. There are 124.34% institutions holding the National Vision Holdings Inc. stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.77% of the shares, roughly 7.96 million EYE shares worth $346.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.39% or 7.65 million shares worth $333.26 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. With 5.77 million shares estimated at $158.69 million under it, the former controlled 7.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held about 3.45% of the shares, roughly 2.81 million shares worth around $105.62 million.