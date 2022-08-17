Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $55.12 changed hands at -$1.56 or -2.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.19B. NTRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -134.2% off its 52-week high of $129.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.10, which suggests the last value was 52.65% up since then. When we look at Natera Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Analysts gave the Natera Inc. (NTRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NTRA as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Natera Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.5.

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) trade information

Instantly NTRA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 57.88 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -2.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.98%, with the 5-day performance at 8.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is 26.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $84.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NTRA’s forecast low is $60.00 with $117.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -112.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Natera Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.98% over the past 6 months, a -9.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Natera Inc. will fall -13.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $193.7 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Natera Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $202.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $142.03 million and $151.36 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 36.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Natera Inc. earnings to decrease by -83.70%.

NTRA Dividends

Natera Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.79% of Natera Inc. shares while 98.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.38%. There are 98.50% institutions holding the Natera Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.08% of the shares, roughly 7.78 million NTRA shares worth $316.66 million.

Fred Alger Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.69% or 6.45 million shares worth $262.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.49 million shares estimated at $101.23 million under it, the former controlled 2.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 2.15 million shares worth around $87.59 million.