Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -0.41% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.5 million Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $9.76 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.26B. MGNI’s last price was a discount, traded about -232.27% off its 52-week high of $32.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.06, which suggests the last value was 27.66% up since then. When we look at Magnite Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Analysts gave the Magnite Inc. (MGNI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MGNI as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Magnite Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) trade information

Instantly MGNI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.98 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.23%, with the 5-day performance at 5.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) is 25.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MGNI’s forecast low is $10.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -94.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Magnite Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.62% over the past 6 months, a 30.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Magnite Inc. will rise 54.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $125 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Magnite Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $133.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $100.4 million and $114.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Magnite Inc. earnings to increase by 100.10%.

MGNI Dividends

Magnite Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 03 and February 07.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.74% of Magnite Inc. shares while 69.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.36%. There are 69.16% institutions holding the Magnite Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.01% of the shares, roughly 11.88 million MGNI shares worth $156.97 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.56% or 9.98 million shares worth $131.8 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.3 million shares estimated at $69.27 million under it, the former controlled 4.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 3.75 million shares worth around $49.5 million.