LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.06 million LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $0.42 changed hands at -$0.09 or -18.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.04M. LOGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -1126.19% off its 52-week high of $5.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 19.05% up since then. When we look at LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 214.81K.

Analysts gave the LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LOGC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) trade information

Instantly LOGC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -27.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6868 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -18.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.82%, with the 5-day performance at -27.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) is 4.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 71030.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LOGC’s forecast low is $1.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -852.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -138.1% for it to hit the projected low.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.38% over the past 6 months, a 29.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. will rise 27.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $900k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $900k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $802k and $5.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -83.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -49.50%. The 2022 estimates are for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 3.90%.

LOGC Dividends

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.93% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares while 49.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.41%. There are 49.55% institutions holding the LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 25.69% of the shares, roughly 8.47 million LOGC shares worth $5.76 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.77% or 0.91 million shares worth $0.62 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.31 million shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.19 million.