Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 8.32 million Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $31.09 changed hands at -$1.47 or -4.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.77B. LI’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.45% off its 52-week high of $41.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.86, which suggests the last value was 45.77% up since then. When we look at Li Auto Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.21 million.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Instantly LI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 33.86 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -4.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is -20.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.15 days.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Li Auto Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.16% over the past 6 months, a -761.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 88.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.33 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Li Auto Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $845.42 million and $1.22 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 57.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 80.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Li Auto Inc. earnings to increase by 61.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.21% per year.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.04% of Li Auto Inc. shares while 28.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.98%. There are 28.97% institutions holding the Li Auto Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.50% of the shares, roughly 29.9 million LI shares worth $771.59 million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.31% or 19.79 million shares worth $510.82 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 6.92 million shares estimated at $173.56 million under it, the former controlled 0.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.65% of the shares, roughly 5.58 million shares worth around $125.23 million.