Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $16.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $3.28 changed hands at -$0.15 or -4.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $524.37M. LXRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -92.99% off its 52-week high of $6.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.31, which suggests the last value was 60.06% up since then. When we look at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Analysts gave the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LXRX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

Instantly LXRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.48 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -4.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.75%, with the 5-day performance at 28.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) is 16.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LXRX’s forecast low is $2.60 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -387.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.56% over the past 6 months, a -6.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -23.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -63.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $50k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.00%.

LXRX Dividends

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.15% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 83.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.25%. There are 83.63% institutions holding the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Artal Group S.A. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 47.58% of the shares, roughly 71.18 million LXRX shares worth $148.76 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.60% or 14.36 million shares worth $30.01 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 2.12 million shares estimated at $4.43 million under it, the former controlled 1.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $3.39 million.