Let’s Talk About TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.16 million TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.89. With the company’s per share price at $3.08 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.71M. PETZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -6003.9% off its 52-week high of $188.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.70, which suggests the last value was 44.81% up since then. When we look at TDH Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.
TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information
Instantly PETZ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.97 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -96.00%, with the 5-day performance at 19.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) is 25.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.
TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.10%. The 2022 estimates are for TDH Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -442.10%.
PETZ Dividends
TDH Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 12.
TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.88% of TDH Holdings Inc. shares while 1.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.53%. There are 1.04% institutions holding the TDH Holdings Inc. stock share, with Two Sigma Investments, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.29% of the shares, roughly 18294.0 PETZ shares worth $0.16 million.
Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.19% or 12167.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2022.
With 36559.0 shares estimated at $0.16 million under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares.