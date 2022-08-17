Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX: LSF) Stock Forecast For 2022: $6.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the latest trading session, 0.97 million Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX:LSF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.52 changing hands around $0.27 or 12.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.07M. LSF’s current price is a discount, trading about -761.9% off its 52-week high of $21.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.80, which suggests the last value was 28.57% up since then. When we look at Laird Superfood Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 71560.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 83.31K.

Analysts gave the Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LSF as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Laird Superfood Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.68.

Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX:LSF) trade information

Instantly LSF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.62 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 added 12.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.75%, with the 5-day performance at 10.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX:LSF) is 10.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LSF’s forecast low is $3.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -138.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Laird Superfood Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.11% over the past 6 months, a -28.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Laird Superfood Inc. will rise 2.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.66 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Laird Superfood Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $11.51 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.04 million and $10.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Laird Superfood Inc. earnings to decrease by -1.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

LSF Dividends

Laird Superfood Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX:LSF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.05% of Laird Superfood Inc. shares while 31.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.45%. There are 31.57% institutions holding the Laird Superfood Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.49% of the shares, roughly 0.87 million LSF shares worth $3.13 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.19% or 0.38 million shares worth $1.38 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Consumer Staples and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $0.53 million under it, the former controlled 2.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.91% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.63 million.