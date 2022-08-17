Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.69 million Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.03. With the company’s per share price at $5.49 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $401.65M. KPTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -168.31% off its 52-week high of $14.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.00, which suggests the last value was 27.14% up since then. When we look at Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

Analysts gave the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended KPTI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.63.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) trade information

Instantly KPTI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.68 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 added 0.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.62%, with the 5-day performance at 11.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) is 22.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KPTI’s forecast low is $5.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -227.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.45% over the past 6 months, a -25.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will rise 11.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -23.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.59 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $39.23 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.64 million and $25.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 52.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 39.40%.

KPTI Dividends

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.85% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares while 90.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.74%. There are 90.00% institutions holding the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.81% of the shares, roughly 10.97 million KPTI shares worth $80.82 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.98% or 7.93 million shares worth $58.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.59 million shares estimated at $38.74 million under it, the former controlled 10.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 1.87 million shares worth around $13.8 million.