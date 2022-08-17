JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE): Don’t Ditch JCSE Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.66 million JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.27 changed hands at $0.39 or 20.74% during last session. JCSE’s last price was a discount, traded about -956.83% off its 52-week high of $23.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.65, which suggests the last value was 27.31% up since then. When we look at JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 624.31K.
JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) trade information
Instantly JCSE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.2900 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 added 20.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.05%, with the 5-day performance at 16.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) is -82.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26860.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.
JCSE Dividends
JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.
JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 75.10% of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.