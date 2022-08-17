Is Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 1.35 million Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.88 changed hands at -$0.84 or -7.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.03B. RPAY’s current price is a discount, trading about -148.28% off its 52-week high of $24.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.78, which suggests the last value was 1.01% up since then. When we look at Repay Holdings Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 643.96K.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) trade information

Instantly RPAY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.27 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 subtracted -7.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.32%, with the 5-day performance at -17.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) is -17.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.62 days.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Repay Holdings Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.40% over the past 6 months, a 17.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Repay Holdings Corporation will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $69.39 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Repay Holdings Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $79.86 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $44.44 million and $59.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 56.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Repay Holdings Corporation earnings to increase by 70.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.44% per year.

RPAY Dividends

Repay Holdings Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.66% of Repay Holdings Corporation shares while 92.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 113.68%. There are 92.46% institutions holding the Repay Holdings Corporation stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.66% of the shares, roughly 10.65 million RPAY shares worth $157.28 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.99% or 6.38 million shares worth $94.23 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Baron Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. With 3.75 million shares estimated at $55.39 million under it, the former controlled 4.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held about 3.71% of the shares, roughly 3.39 million shares worth around $42.2 million.