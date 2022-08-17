Is GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.42 million GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s per share price at $0.63 changed hands at $0.03 or 5.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $72.13M. JOB’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.17% off its 52-week high of $0.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 38.1% up since then. When we look at GEE Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 336.87K.

Analysts gave the GEE Group Inc. (JOB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended JOB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GEE Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) trade information

Instantly JOB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6500 on Tuesday, 08/16/22 added 5.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.70%, with the 5-day performance at 19.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) is 10.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JOB’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -217.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -217.46% for it to hit the projected low.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GEE Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.70% over the past 6 months, a 166.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GEE Group Inc. will rise 150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40.35 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that GEE Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $43.94 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.35%. The 2022 estimates are for GEE Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -100.00%.

JOB Dividends

GEE Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 23.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.47% of GEE Group Inc. shares while 25.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.47%. There are 25.29% institutions holding the GEE Group Inc. stock share, with Raffles Associates, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.81% of the shares, roughly 8.91 million JOB shares worth $4.92 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.44% or 5.07 million shares worth $2.8 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.11 million shares estimated at $1.72 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.66% of the shares, roughly 1.9 million shares worth around $1.05 million.